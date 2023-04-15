Contests
New Haven city employee accused of stealing more than $11,000 in unapproved overtime

New Haven city employee arrested for overtime theft
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, (WFSB) – A New Haven city employee is facing charges after she allegedly stole more than $11,000 in unapproved overtime.

Police said Dennice Pair works in the city’s Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement.

According to city officials, Pair got $105,000 in overtime between 2015 and this year.

Dennice Pair.
Dennice Pair.(New Haven Police Department)

“A criminal investigation was conducted which revealed that Ms. Pair collected over $11,485.39 in overtime pay in the first 4‐ months of the fiscal year – July through October 2022 ‐‐ an amount that far exceeded any authorized approval,” New Haven police said.

An internal review found she accounted for half of the department’s overtime budget.

Pair was charged with larceny first-degree.

She turned herself in to police Friday afternoon and has a bond of $5,000.

You can read Pair’s arrest warrant below:

