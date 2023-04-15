Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police find 3 pounds of cocaine and 300 ecstasy tablets in Manchester home

Joel L. Rivera and Raquel Medina were taken into custody for large quantities of cocaine,...
Joel L. Rivera and Raquel Medina were taken into custody for large quantities of cocaine, ecstasy tablets, and ammunition.(Manchester police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - On Friday Apr. 13, police executed a search and seizure warrant at 11 Horace Street in Manchester.

While searching the home, investigators found an extensive drug operation where they found large quantities of cocaine and ecstasy tablets.

They also found 116 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded Springfield XD pistol and a variety of ammunition.

Police found 3lbs of cocaine, 300 ecstasy pills, 116 grams of crack cocaine, etc.
Police found 3lbs of cocaine, 300 ecstasy pills, 116 grams of crack cocaine, etc.(Manchester police)

Police took 49-year old Joel L. Rivera into custody and held on a 250,000 surety bond.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Operating a Drug Factory, etc.

Along with Rivera, 46-year old Raquel Medina was also arrested for Possession of Narcotics and Operating a Drug Factory.

Medina was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond.

Rivera and Medina are scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man tried to rob a homeowner on Maple Street in East Haven the morning of April 14.
Ring camera captures attempted robbery in East Haven
According to federal officials 22 kilos of narcotics, 200,000 bags of fentanyl, and $150,000...
Four charged following drug trafficking investigation in Waterbury
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday Apr. 15. Here's the 9 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Not As Hot For The Weekend! Our Dry Stretch Ends With Some Showers Expected Later Today...
Bruce Meade.
Simsbury man arrested for sending threatening messages to UConn
Rashad Smith, Christopher Rooche, and Leanna Phillips face charges in connection with a...
Officer hurt pursuing shooting suspect; 3 people charged

Latest News

Police blocked off Bridgeport Avenue in the area of Nells Rock Road.
Fire on Oliver Terrace closes roads in the area
Your Channel 3 Eyewitness News Saturday morning update.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday Apr. 15. Here's the 9 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Not As Hot For The Weekend! Our Dry Stretch Ends With Some Showers Expected Later Today...
Carol May, Executive Director at House of Heroes, speak more about what the program does for...
House of Heroes, volunteers help U.S. veterans with home repairs