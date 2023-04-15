SOMETHING’S COOKING: Deviant Donuts

MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - The donuts in Olde Mystick Village are not just delicious and decadent, they’re downright deviant!

Heather Carlin is a baker at Deviant Donuts, a delightful little shop inside Olde Mystick Village.

“We got Oreo right here, raspberry lemonade, we have sugar peach bourbon,” said Heather. “We have a lot of decorations on ours, we have a lot of mousses, we have a lot of fillings.”

The staff keeps customers on their toes by changing their menu with different themes every week.

“It’s almost like a fun challenge that we get to do something different, and we aren’t always doing the same thing, which is nice,” Heather said.

Ace barista Lily Johnson is the coffee queen who ensures all of the creative caffeinated beverages are perfect.

“Our staff here is all pretty educated and aware of how to make a good drink and want to make sure our guests have a great experience and enjoy their coffee and want to come back for more,” said Lily.

Cory Carney and Kimberly Kosteer made the trip from Massachusetts.

“I think I’m gonna go with the fruity pebbles,” said Cory. “I was eyeing this one when I first walked in.”

He has great taste. The fruity pebbles is one of Deviant’s most popular donuts.

“Delicious, just how I remember the cereal,” said Cory.

Deviant Donuts truly has it all!

“This village is so unique, the stores are so cute, and good food too,” Heather said.

