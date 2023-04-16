Contests
Avelo Airlines diverted 4 airlines to ILG

By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - According to Communication Manager Courtney Goff of Avelo Airlines, 4 flight were diverted to ILG on Saturday.

The diversions were attributed to weather and low ceilings for visibility.

Avelo that said, “Safety first is a standard for Avelo and those flights are in the process of departing back to HVN as we speak.”

Unfortunately, many customers had to stay overnight at the location their flights were diverted to.

“We are reimbursing for hotel stays and if they chose to do ground transportation back to Connecticut we are accepting receipts to consider reimbursement. All Customers are also receiving $100 in Avelo Travel Credits to use on a future flight,” said Avelo. “Keep in mind these diversions were all due to weather, so we are trying our best to do what can can to recover the flights quickly, accommodate Customers and get our Customers to their final destination. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

