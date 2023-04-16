Hartford Police investigate domestic related homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police say they are currently investigating a domestic-related homicide.

Police say the incident location is currently unknown. but the crime scene, a vehicle, is outside the police department.

Police say a man stabbed a woman to death in the car, then drove the vehicle to the police department.

The woman was in her 50s.

Police believe the two had an intimate relationship.

The suspect is currently in police custody.

While police know the stabbing took place in the car, they are trying to determine where the car was when the incident took place.

Police have not revealed any identities.

