Man carrying gun refused to comply during patrol stop

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - An officer observed a male standing on the sidewalk near 30 Day Street on Saturday at 6:19 p.m.

The man was identified as Lonnie Ancrum from Norwalk.

The officer recognized Ancrum as a person detectives wanted to speak with in regards to a shooting on Apr. 14.

When the officer exited his vehicle, Ancrum walked away entering Ryan Park.

Two additional officers entered Ryan Park to stop Ancrum who initially refused to comply.

An officer took hold of Ancrum’s hands and then discovered a loaded handgun in his waistband.

He did not have a pistol permit.

Ancrum was charged for carrying without a permit and interfering with a police officer.

His court appearance was scheduled for Apr. 25.

