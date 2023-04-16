Marching into the Spring season one blossom at a time

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Historic Wooster Square Association celebrated its 50th Cherry Blossom Festival.

People gathered at Wooster Square Park to enjoy music, food, and history!

One family enjoying the festival said they wanted to see the trees in full bloom without having to go too far.

Barul Sirohi, a festival attendee, said, “we’ve been to Central Park so many times, so we wanted to try some other place and we knew it; it’s very close to our house.”

Charlotte Eliscu, a Cherry Blossom Festival committee member, spoke more about the event.

“The trees you see here were planted 50 years ago; they’re Yoshino Cherry Trees,” said Eliscu. “Actually, we’re honoring Urban Resources Initiative this year with the friend of Wooster Square award because they planted many of these trees.”

