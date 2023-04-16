Officers justified in February shooting of CT man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WFSB) - The Hampden, Mass. District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni has ruled the officer-involved shooting and subsequent death of a CT man at MGM Springfield was justified.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:20 a.m., police responded to MGM Springfield for a report of a confrontation.

During the confrontation, the victim, 48-year-old William Tisdol, reportedly threatened to shoot the person he had a confrontation with.

Tisdol was then exiting the casino and headed onto Union Street when he was confronted by police.

Tisdol then attempted to elude the officers.

“A Springfield Police officer attempted to stop Mr. Tisdol by tackling him; however Mr. Tisdol evaded this officer and continued to flee while keeping hand in his right pocket,” the Hampden DA said.

They say troopers continued to issue commands as they pursued Mr. Tisdol.

When a trooper announced the use of his taser, Tisdol shot at both of the officers.

The officers returned fire.

“Mr. Tisdol was later declared deceased at Baystate Medical Center. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that a projectile had entered Mr. Tisdol in the right upper chest area, which caused his death,” the Hampden DA explained.

“Mr. Tisdol’s actions dictated the course of events and the reasonable and necessary use of lethal force by the troopers. There is clear and copious evidence that Mr. Tisdol accessed, pointed, and fired his gun at troopers. The entirety of the amassed, uncontroverted evidence all stand clearly in agreement that the use of force by the troopers was an unavoidable last resort, to which they arrived after issuing numerous verbal commands and then were fired upon by Mr. Tisdol. Their actions comport with the policies of the Massachusetts State Police and with the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

