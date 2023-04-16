Rt. 8 closed after driver flees police, jumps off bridge

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 north and southbound lanes are closed in the area of exit 28.

Naugatuck police say they responded to a 2 car head-on motor vehicle crash at approximately 8:30 pm in the area of Prospect Street.

Witnesses told police one of the drivers fled the scene and was struck on Route 8 after jumping from the Prospect St Bridge.

Prospect Street is also closed.

State Police say they responded to Route 8 at around 8:34 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Naugatuck police say the victim has died.

They have not identified the victim.

State Police say they are currently unable to estimate the duration of the closure on Route 8.

“The CSP C.A.R.S. Unit has been requested to assist with the investigation and CT DOT is responding to assist with traffic,” State Police said.

Police ask that motorists seek an alternative route.

