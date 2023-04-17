Contests
Denise D’Ascenzo Walk to Fight Rare Diseases set for April 29

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The second annual Denise D’Ascenzo Walk to Fight Rare Diseases is set to happen at the end of the month.

The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation scheduled the walk for April 29 at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

Proceeds benefits the foundation.

The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation supports advances in medicine and health, journalistic integrity, those facing physical and mental challenges, and encouraging openness, courage and kindness.

The 2 mile walk kicks off at 10 a.m. Participants can walk either at Quinnipiac, located at 275 Mt. Carmel Ave., or participate virtually.

Both are $30.

Packet pickup is set for 8:30 a.m. the day of the walk.

To register for the walk, head here.

More information can be found on the JB Sports website here.

