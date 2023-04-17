Contests
East Haven police to announce ‘major break’ in cold case from 1975

Investigators have been trying to identify a woman whose body was found in 1975 in East Haven.
Investigators have been trying to identify a woman whose body was found in 1975 in East Haven.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police said there was a major development in the investigation into an East Haven cold case from nearly 50 years ago.

The body of a dead woman was found bound, gagged and wrapped in a tarp on Aug. 16, 1975.

The body was found on Frontage Road.

It was exhumed last year from the State Street Cemetery in Hamden for DNA collection.

The hope was the apply the results to databases all over the world in an attempt to identify the woman.

Police scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. on Monday at East Haven Town Hall to talk about the break in the case.

