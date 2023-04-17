East Haven police to announce ‘major break’ in cold case from 1975

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police said there was a major development in the investigation into an East Haven cold case from nearly 50 years ago.

The body of a dead woman was found bound, gagged and wrapped in a tarp on Aug. 16, 1975.

The body was found on Frontage Road.

It was exhumed last year from the State Street Cemetery in Hamden for DNA collection.

The hope was the apply the results to databases all over the world in an attempt to identify the woman.

Police scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. on Monday at East Haven Town Hall to talk about the break in the case.

