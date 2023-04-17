Firefighters force their way into Hartford apartment for a rescue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a person from a fire inside a Hartford apartment building on Monday morning.

They responded to the top floor of 39 Charter Oak Place around 5 a.m.

Crews got there within a minute of the call, according to Hartford District Chief Kyle Krupa. It then took them a couple of minutes to locate the fire on that top floor.

“It was in a five-story under-construction building,” Krupa said. “The fire was confined, it was a top-floor unit in the rear of the building.”

The fire was contained to one apartment. It was brought under control relatively quickly, the district chief said.

There was also minor water damage to the apartment below it.

“We removed one person from the fire apartment,” Krupa said. “They had to force entry. The person was [taken out of] the apartment and has been transported to the hospital.”

The person’s condition was not known.

“It’s a 70-year-old apartment building and it’s partially occupied right now,” Krupa said.

The cause remained under investigation.

