I-91 north in Wethersfield slowed due to rollover crash
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 north was slowed in Wethersfield because of a single car rollover crash.
According to state police, it happened near exit 24 on Monday morning.
Injuries were reported.
Troopers posted a tweet that said all lanes were closed; however, Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed one lane open.
“Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 24,” troopers said. “Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.”
