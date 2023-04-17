I-91 north in Wethersfield slowed due to rollover crash

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 north was slowed in Wethersfield because of a single car rollover crash.

According to state police, it happened near exit 24 on Monday morning.

Injuries were reported.

Troopers posted a tweet that said all lanes were closed; however, Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed one lane open.

“Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 24,” troopers said. “Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.”

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.