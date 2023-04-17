I-TEAM: How David’s Bridal filing for bankruptcy could impact brides

(WFSB) - David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy Monday. It’s also planning to lay off thousands of employees.

The company has three locations in Connecticut: Manchester, Orange and Danbury. The three stores are still open, and for now there are no plans to change that.

A spokesperson sent the I-Team the following statement:

“David’s Bridal stores in the Connecticut area are open for business, we intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay, and customers should not expect to see any change in the unparalleled service level they have come to expect from our Dream Makers. We expect dresses will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted.”

The I-Team went to the store in Manchester Monday. Employees were not willing to talk and asked us to leave the property.

The company says layoffs will not impact store employees.

If you are waiting on a wedding or prom dress order from David’s Bridal, Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut wants to remind you to get your dress as soon as possible.

“No matter where you buy your wedding dress or your prom dress, as soon as that dress is back in the store, you need to pick it up promptly and bring it home because that is where it will be the most safe. You have no control over what happens in that store. It could close, and if it closes, you may not have a dress,” said Kristen Johnson with Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut.

Johnson also recommends people always research the company before going shopping.

“If you looked up David’s Bridal at BBB.org, it does have an F rating. It is not an accredited business with BBB. David’s Bridal does a huge volume of sales, so we would expect it may have a larger amount of complaints. The surprise comes in the fact that we see a lack of resolution of those complaints,” said Johnson.

The bankruptcy filing will also impact you if you think David’s Bridal owes you money for any reason. You would now need to file a claim through US bankruptcy court.

