Legislation to help families afford mental health services for children passes first hurdle

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Mental health is an important issue, especially for children. Schools are seeing an increase in kids who need services.

Legislation to help families afford those services passed its first hurdle on Monday.

“We have seen even prior to the pandemic, we were observing an uptick in mental health needs of our students,” said Kimberly Brown with Glastonbury Public Schools.

Brown said Glastonbury Public Schools have added more mental health staff and that the school’s mental health programs are bringing in hundreds of children a day.

Lawmakers on the Public Health Committee have passed legislation to help families by requiring Medicaid to cover annual screenings.

“Currently in order to have the screening covered, they need to offer an additional service. So, this would be a stand that you could be reimbursed for the screening alone,” said Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford).

According to the Department of Public Health there were more than 51,000 mental health visits at school-based health centers in 2020.

Some schools have school-based health centers while other schools have social workers. Under the legislation, both would require Medicaid reimbursement.

Democrats and republicans have made children’s mental health a priority.

“How will this legislation help kids in the school system?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Hopefully feel more comfortable because they will going within the school system, within their own building. Be able to meet with someone they have confidence in and not go to school nurse where they will be outsourced to a doctor,” said Rep. Jay Case (R-Winsted).

The Public Health Committee passed another bill Monday regarding telehealth, making sure people have access to doctors but also making sure doctors from out of state are certified.

Both bills will now go to the full house for a vote.

