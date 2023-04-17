Meriden police: Father and son sexually assaulted woman in basement

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Meriden father and son are accused of sexually assaulting a woman in their basement, according to police.

Authorities said an investigation into the sexual assault began in November 2022.

Kristopher Upton, 39, and Shamalle Upton, 22, were both charged with sexual assault first-degree and unlawful restraint, according to police.

They were both issued $500,000 bonds, police said.

“Both Uptons were already incarcerated on other charges and the arrest warrants were served on 4-17-23,” said Meriden police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Meriden Police Special Crimes Unit at 203-630-6294.

