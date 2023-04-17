Monroe firefighter hurt in house fire

MONROE, CT (WFSB) – A Monroe firefighter was treated for serious, but non-life threatening for injuries he suffered during a house fire.

The firefighter was last listed in stable condition.

The Monroe Fire Department said he was alert and in good spirits. He remained recovering at a hospital as of Monday.

The fire happened on Old Zoar Road in Monroe on Saturday. No one else was injured.

The Monroe Fire Department thanked the Monroe EMS crew and the Rapid Intervention Team, which were standing by on the scene and aided the injured firefighter.

