Monroe firefighter hurt in house fire

A Monroe firefighter was hurt in a house fire on Saturday.
By Ethan Logue
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, CT (WFSB) – A Monroe firefighter was treated for serious, but non-life threatening for injuries he suffered during a house fire.

The firefighter was last listed in stable condition.

The Monroe Fire Department said he was alert and in good spirits. He remained recovering at a hospital as of Monday.

The fire happened on Old Zoar Road in Monroe on Saturday. No one else was injured.

The Monroe Fire Department thanked the Monroe EMS crew and the Rapid Intervention Team, which were standing by on the scene and aided the injured firefighter.

