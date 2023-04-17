Contests
Family of 7 displaced after ‘stubborn’ 3-alarm fire in New Haven

Signs outside the building indicate the structure is home to Dix Deli.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters said one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of an overnight fire in New Haven.

The fire began early Monday morning around 2 a.m. in a mixed residential and commercial building at 706 Dixwell Ave.

Signs on the building indicate the structure is home to Dix Deli. The building was occupied on the 1st and 2nd floors.

Heavy fire was seen on both floors when first-due fire crews arrived, and heavy refrigeration units on the first floor made it difficult to gain access to the building.

Mutual aid was called in from neighboring towns such as East Haven, West Haven, and Hamden.

A family of seven that includes four children were displaced as a result of the fire.

One of the children was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but the minor was immediately released back to the family at the scene.

There is heavy damage to the building as a result of the fire, and the New Haven Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is at the scene on Dixwell Ave. assisting the affected family.

This is a developing story, Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

17-year-old girl dead, Two others transported after early morning incident in New London
