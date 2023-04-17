New Haven police go to wrong apartment for child pornography raid

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A botched police raid ended in a woman getting handcuffed before police realized they were in the wrong apartment.

It happened at a building on the corner of State and East Streets.

New Haven police said they had been investigating allegations of child pornography.

Eyewitness News was told the suspect lived on the second floor, but for some reason, officers first raided a woman’s apartment on the third floor.

In the early morning hours of April 6, New Haven police broke down an apartment door and handcuffed a woman. A short while later, police realized they were in the wrong apartment.

This was all part of a search warrant connected to a child pornography investigation.

Authorities said the subject of the investigation, Timothy Yergeau, lived on the second floor. At one time he worked for Planned Parenthood in New Haven and later Long Wharf Theater in communications and marketing.

Once police realized the mistake, authorities said they went downstairs into the correct apartment and seized the evidence they were looking for.

Police said four days later, they were called back to his apartment to learn that Yergeau had killed himself.

The chief said there is an internal affairs investigation going on right now to get to the bottom of it.

“They did a lot looking into this. There was even body camera footage of detective going there himself. I’m just going to let the internal affairs investigation play out. We’re not happy we hit the wrong door, but in watching the video, the officers did a great job talking to her and making it right,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven Police Department.

Jacobson said this is an ongoing investigation.

The woman whose apartment police first entered has filed a complaint with the police.

