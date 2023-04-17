Contests
Officer injured while trying to break up dispute over parking in Plainfield; two suspects charged

File photo of a Plainfield police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Plainfield police officer was hurt over the weekend while trying to break up a dispute. Two people are now facing charges.

Authorities said the incident happened Sunday night at a home on North Chestnut Street.

“Screaming could be heard throughout all emergency calls with the caller reporting a male on scene was actively trying to hurt her,” Plainfield police said.

An officer responded to the scene and saw neighbors having an argument over parking. The officer tried to step in and calm the situation, police said.

Police identified the aggressors as Stephanie Durand, 37, and Ryan Latour 39, both of North Chestnut Street.

“Despite the Officer’s presence on scene and multiple verbal commands to step away from the opposing residence Durand continued to scream and aggressively moved toward the calling party,” Plainfield police said.

The officer tried to place Durand under arrest, but she resisted. Durand and the officer then fell on the ground, said police.

Latour then head butted the officer in the face, breaking the officer’s nose, authorities said.

“A backup Officer arrived and assisted in gaining control of Durand, who continued to actively resist,” Plainfield police said. “Latour attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by the injured Officer.”

The officer, Durand and Latour were taken to the hospital for injuries.

“A 19-year-old Victim suffered minor injuries from the altercation with Latour but later refused medical treatment on scene,” said police.

Durand was charged with breach of peace, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer, and criminal mischief third-degree. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

Latour was charged with breach of peace, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer, criminal mischief third-degree, assault third-degree, and assault of an officer. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

Police said the officer was released from the hospital on Monday.

