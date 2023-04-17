Contests
Preschoolers in Cromwell raise money for Make-A-Wish

By Olivia Schueller
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - No matter your age, you have the power to make a difference.

Inside the walls of Miss Clark’s Pre-K class, students learned much more than A, B, C’s.

Pre-K 2 teacher Raisa Clark said, “Every day when we sit down for circle time we talk about our monthly theme, and this month we’re talking about what make a wish does and why they’re important.”

The learning experience in Cromwell had a philanthropy tradition every April.

The tradition was to raise money and grant a wish.

Students worked on activities to learn about the importance of philanthropy.

“I don’t think people understand just how much they can really soak in,” Clark said. “These kids may be young but they’re truly smart.”

A student in Miss Clark’s class said, “There are a lot of people who are sometimes sick and there’s maybe some wishes that can make them better.”

Fictional characters such as Charity the Chihuahua and Grace the Grayhound are used in the curriculum to help students understand big concepts.

Miss. Clark recently read a book about a child’s wish being granted through make a wish called “Wishes are Medicine.”

It was about a girl named Jamie and her experience with Make a Wish foundation.

Students also designed posters with the words, Donate and Charity.

The posters will be hung in the hall to encourage parents to take the initiative home and raise money.

Clark said, “This year we’re trying to do 2 wishes, that’s 10 thousand dollars. It will make them happy.”

Students learning each day, they’re never too young to make a difference.

