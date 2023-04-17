Residents rally against plan to build massive distribution warehouse in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Residents in Middlebury are speaking out over plans for a controversial new distribution warehouse in town.

A public hearing on the issue has been extended several times and there’s another session set for Tuesday night.

“This is a small semi-rural bedroom town, really. People come here to have beautiful homes and scenery,” said Jennifer Mahr of Middlebury.

Mahr said she feels that scenery could be in jeopardy.

Middlebury’s Conservation Commission is considering an application to build a large-scale distribution center on Christian Road, which is home to the Timex Group and its office buildings.

Mahr said she is concerned about the changes a 720,000 square foot warehouse and its trucks could bring.

“We’re talking about thousands of truck trips a week on [Route] 188, which is currently a state road, no shoulders no turning lanes,” she said. “Take pollution from those trucks, it’s going to get into water, it’s going to get here. It drains into this neighborhood pond.”

It wasn’t difficult to gauge how the residents of Christian Road felt about this project. The closer one gets to the property, the more and more signs against the project can be seen.

“I have not heard one heard one person personally say that they are in favor of this project,” one person told Channel 3.

Another concern was that the residents don’t know who would be using the warehouse.

“We have asked repeatedly who the tenant will be,” Mahr said. “The applicant has said there is no tenant at the moment, but this is a speculation build.”

Channel 3 reached out to the attorney for the developer, Drubner Equities, to ask if there is a tenant in mind, but it hasn’t responded.

Eyewitness News spoke to Don Poland, the director of planning for a real estate consulting firm.

“They are traffic generators,” Poland said. “And then truck noise, whether that be idling engines.”

Poland said those types of buildings have started popping up in Connecticut more and more because of the state’s access to Boston, New York, and other parts of the northeast.

He said it’s asking a region of the country with the oldest infrastructure to handle the growth of modern e-commerce.

“Most communities probably have industrial zoning, and they also probably allow distribution or warehousing facilities,” Poland explained. “At the point in time when they created those regulations, did they conceptualize, you know, facilities in excess of 800,000 square feet? Probably not. They were probably thinking 200 [to] 300,000. Maybe up to 500,000 at most.”

It’s a consumer-driven change.

“We want to order something and have it arrive today, or at the very least tomorrow,” Poland said.

It has caused some to consider pumping the brakes, especially if they believe it means more pollution and heavy traffic.

