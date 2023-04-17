Contests
Speeding on ATV’s in a school zone

Police asked for help to identify the 2 men recklessly driving through the streets of Winchester.(Winchester police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two men were pictured recklessly driving ATV’s through the streets of Winchester on Sunday.

Police asked the public to help identify the two individuals causing hazardous conditions for other drivers and pedestrians.

The two men refused to pull over when signaled to do so and continued to speed on the roads and sidewalks.

If you have any information to identify the two men, contact police via email jmikulski@townofwinchester.org.

