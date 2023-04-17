Speeding on ATV’s in a school zone

WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two men were pictured recklessly driving ATV’s through the streets of Winchester on Sunday.

Police asked the public to help identify the two individuals causing hazardous conditions for other drivers and pedestrians.

The two men refused to pull over when signaled to do so and continued to speed on the roads and sidewalks.

If you have any information to identify the two men, contact police via email jmikulski@townofwinchester.org.

