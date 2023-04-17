Contests
Thermal imaging helps Taftville firefighters track down missing person

Thermal imaging from a Voluntown Fire Department drone helped Taftville firefighters locate a missing person on April 16.(Taftville Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Thermal imaging technology helped firefighters in Norwich find a missing person.

The Taftville Fire Department said the Norwch Police Department requested its help around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Additional assistance from Occum, Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, and a drone from Voluntown Fire Department was also provided.

Crews started a systematic grid search with Thermal imaging cameras. The search started from Ponemah Mills West up to Providence Street, and the north and south sides of the village.

Voluntown’s drone started searching with the thermal imaging from the fire station and covered land west of the station.

“Around 2 a.m., a Norwich patrol officer found the victim in bushes off Hunters Avenue,” the Taftville Fire Department said. “Rescue-2 responded to that location where [Taftville Fire Department] EMT’s provided medical evaluation and treatment for hypothermia.”

An ambulance crew transported the victim to Backus Hospital for further evaluation for non-life threatening environmental injuries.

“Taftville fire would like to thank our mutual aid partners Occum, Yantic and Voluntown for their assistance,” the department said.

