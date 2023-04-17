Thief targets Hyundai Elantras in Woodbury; hot-wires one from apartment complex

WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - The third time was a charm for whoever was looking to steal a Hyundai Elantra in Woodbury over the weekend.

According to state and Woodbury police, three Elentras were broken into in the area of an apartment complex on Tuttle Road on Sunday.

They said that whoever did it successfully stole one of them, a silver 2017 Elantra with New Hampshire plates.

The report came in around 10 p.m.

“The Hyundai had been locked and the keys were in the owner’s possession,” troopers said. “It is believed that the vehicle was entered by smashing the passenger side rear window and that its ignition had been ‘hot-wired.’”

As investigators checked the surrounding area, they said they discovered that two additional Hyundai Elantra sedans had been entered in a similar manner in apparent attempts to take the vehicles. All three vehicles were identified as Elantras between the model years 2014 and 2018.

There’s no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900 or the Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office at 203-263-3400.

“Owners of Hyundai brand vehicles manufactured between 2011 and Nov. 2021 are encouraged to visit https://www.hyundaiantitheft.com/ or call 1-888-498-0390 to determine if their vehicle is eligible for a free anti-theft software upgrade offered by the manufacturer,” state police said.

