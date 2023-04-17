Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Grajalez was charged with murdering his girlfriend in Hartford on April 16, according to...
Hartford police identify man they say stabbed woman to death
17-year-old girl dead, Two others transported after early morning incident in New London
17-year-old girl dead, two others transported after early morning incident in New London
Route 8 re-opened, but police continue to investigate what happened leading up to the death of...
Rt. 8 re-opened after driver flees police, falls off bridge
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Apr. 17.
Technical Discussion: A brief cool spell before a late-week warm up!
Avelo
Bad weather; poor visibility force Avelo flights to be diverted

Latest News

Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
File photo of a Plainfield police cruiser.
Officer injured while trying to break up dispute over parking in Plainfield; two suspects charged
Police asked for help to identify the 2 men recklessly driving through the streets of Winchester.
Police looking to identify men who sped through school zone on ATVs
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Apr. 17.
Technical Discussion: A brief cool spell before a late-week warm up!