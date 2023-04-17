Woman locks herself in bedroom to avoid burglar in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for burglarizing a Glastonbury home while a victim locked herself in a bedroom.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old William Vanderpoel.

William Vanderpoel is accused of burglarizing a home in Glastonbury while a woman locked herself in her bedroom on April 16. (Glastonbury police)

They said a woman on Williams Street East was awakened around 12:10 a.m. Sunday by her barking dog.

The woman reported seeing a burglar in her home, so she locked herself in her bedroom and dialed 911.

“The suspect was gone upon officers’ arrival, but the victim was able to provide a description,” Glastonbury police said in a news release.

Glastonbury officers, with help from a Connecticut State Police K9 unit, quickly located the suspect nearby.

“The suspect was in possession of property that had been stolen from the victim’s house as well as property found to have been stolen from vehicles in the area,” police said.

Vanderpoel, whom police said didn’t have a home address, was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, and sixth-degree larceny. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

