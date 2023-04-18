Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, Sep. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers, the White House said Tuesday.

But the directives would be funded out of existing commitments, likely meaning their impact would carry more of a symbolic weight compared with the Democratic president’s call in 2021 to provide more than $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers, the White House said.

Biden also has called for more money for the care economy in his 2024 budget plan, drawing a sharp line with Republicans, who are seeking limits on spending.

Susan Rice, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, told reporters on a phone call that the order shows that Biden isn’t waiting on Congress to act.

“The child care, long-term care systems in this country just don’t work well,” Rice said. “High-quality care is costly to deliver. It’s labor-intensive. It requires skilled workers. Yet care workers, who are disproportionately women and women of color and immigrants, are among the lowest paid in the country.”

The order seeks to improve the child care provided to the offspring of federal workers, including military families. It plans to lower costs for families that are part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program. Military veterans would get better home-based care. And the Department of Health and Human Services would raise pay and benefits for teachers and staff in the Head Start program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Grajalez was charged with murdering his girlfriend in Hartford on April 16, according to...
Hartford police identify man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death
William Vanderpoel is accused of burglarizing a home in Glastonbury while a woman locked...
Woman locks herself in bedroom to avoid burglar in Glastonbury
Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Shamalle Upton and Kristopher Upton.
Meriden police: Father and son sexually assaulted woman in basement

Latest News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal
Avelo flights diverted
Bad weather, poor visibility force Avelo flights to be diverted
salmonella rapid tests
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Bank of America earnings, retirement savings, salmonella rapid test
baby anteater - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Rare anteater at a zoo