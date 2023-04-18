Contests
Crash involving three tractor trailers slows traffic on I-84 in Hartford

Three tractor trailers were involved in a crash on I-84 east in Hartford the morning of April 18.
Three tractor trailers were involved in a crash on I-84 east in Hartford the morning of April 18.(CT DOT)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three tractor trailers were involved in a crash that closed lanes of Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened between exits 48 and 49 around 7 a.m.

The right and center lanes were closed.

A backup of 3.5 miles was reported between exits 43 and 49.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

