Crash involving three tractor trailers slows traffic on I-84 in Hartford
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three tractor trailers were involved in a crash that closed lanes of Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
The state Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened between exits 48 and 49 around 7 a.m.
The right and center lanes were closed.
A backup of 3.5 miles was reported between exits 43 and 49.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
