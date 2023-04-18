CT man wanted for murder of woman arrested in Ohio

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man police had been looking for in connection with the murder of a woman in Bridgeport was arrested in Ohio.

Bridgeport police confirmed that Ainsley Forbes was taken into custody on Monday by the Cuyahoga County and Solon police departments.

Forbes, whom police said is also known as Derrick Francis, was wanted out of Bridgeport for the April 6 murder of Brianna McKoy.

In addition to the extraditable warrant for the murder, Francis was also charged gun offenses in Ohio.

Solon, OH officers said they conducted a motor vehicle stop in their jurisdiction where Francis was spotted fleeing a vehicle on foot. They engaged him in foot pursuit and made a quick arrest.

They said a loaded firearm was found in the vehicle.

Francis was held in Ohio as a fugitive from justice. He was awaiting arraignment and extradition back to Connecticut. Once back in the state, police said he will be charged with the murder of McKoy.

His bond is $3 million.

Police said their murder investigation continues to be active.

Anyone with information about it was asked to contact Det. Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or call the Bridgeport police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

