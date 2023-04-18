Lawmakers reveal state budget proposal; higher education looking for more funding

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The budget battle has begun at the State Capitol.

While Connecticut is in good financial shape, that doesn’t mean there’s a lot more money to spend.

The University of Connecticut is not happy.

UConn students and faculty rallied at the State Capitol in February for more funding. They were looking for $450 million, but the governor’s budget came up millions of dollars short.

Now the Appropriations Committee’s budget is also a lot less than what they wanted.

We’ve been hearing Connecticut’s finances are in good shape, so where’s the money? The reality is there’s a spending cap.

The state has a large surplus and rainy-day fund, but restrictions approved by lawmakers are being used to pay off billions in pension debt.

“People don’t realize we just passed guardrails which increases restrictions on both spending and revenue, and we still have an obligation to handle our unfunded liabilities,” said Sen. Cathy Osten, Chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Childcare workers are also not happy. They said they’re underpaid and short staffed. Several non-profit agencies were also hoping for more money.

“I am glad we have all those caps in place it’s the only way Connecticut is going to climb out of being the highest tax state in the country,” Rep. Vinnie Candelora (R-Minority Leader).

But there’s some good news for charter schools.

“This will make it possible for charter schools to open throughout the state, four total. And would serve disadvantaged children in their respective communities,” said Steve Perry, Capitol Preparatory Schools.

This is really a work in progress and there will be some adjustments.

Taxpayers may benefit because of this fiscal restraint. Tomorrow the finance committee will reveal its budget, which could include broad based tax cuts, which the governor proposed.

The University of Connecticut responded to the budget:

We understand the daunting task the Appropriations Committee has in developing a proposed budget for the state and we remain grateful for the longstanding support from the committee - this year is no exception. We continue to review the complete impact; however, the university is heartened that the budget put forward by the committee provides additional one time resources to cover a portion of the budget shortfalls for UConn and UConn Health. This is a positive step. We look forward to working with the General Assembly and Governor to explore ways to address our remaining shortfall with the hope that permanent funding can be part of the solution.

