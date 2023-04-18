Dangerous TikTok challenge causes concerns for local pharmacists

Contests
Pharmacists are sounding the alarm after a 13-year-old from Ohio died from a TikTok challenge
By Hector Molina
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Conn. (WFSB) - A 13-year-old boy from Ohio is dead after attempting a popular challenge on TikTok.

Benadryl is supposed to be used for allergies, but a dangerous TikTok trend is showing that people are using the drug to hallucinate.

Connecticut pharmacists are raising concerns about the trend after a 13-year-old from Ohio died while doing the challenge.

“Yes they’re over the counter, yes you may think they’re safe, but they’re not. Even Tylenol can kill you, said pharmacist Lynda Rowland.

Rowland has been a pharmacist for more than 40 years. She believes kids are doing this challenge to get a high, since she says the drugs are more likely to bring you down than up.

“Most of the time it’s the classic drowsiness, sleepiness chest congestion, focus becomes difficult and usually the next thing is you fall asleep so I’m assuming this child just stopped breathing,” said Rowland.

Social media experts are also concerned about this trend. We spoke with Scott Driscoll, an internet safety expert.

He says when an incident like this happens, the app usually takes down similar videos.

Eyewitness news searched the trend to see what comes up. A screen pops up informing users about how drugs can affect your mind, body, and behavior.

When talking to your kids about TikTok, Driscoll recommends reminding your kids that the video represents an actual person with real consequences.

“I always tell kids put yourself in that persons shoes you might laugh at it and like it if someone gets hurt but what if that’s you instead of someone texting you asking if you’re ok, we’re liking something on social media if someone gets hurt,” said Driscoll.

He adds that speaking out can prevent trends becoming dangerous and deadly.

“Maybe reach out to the person or report it to our parents, report to police and say someone’s in danger. Instead of adding fuel to the fire let’s get involved the right way,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll also wants to remind parents that according to TikTok’s terms and conditions, 13 is the minimum age for the app.

