Man dies after his car strikes a tree in Seymour

Seymour police.
Seymour police.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A man died at the hospital after his car slammed into a tree in Seymour on Monday night.

Seymour police identified the man as 24-year-old Joshua Rivera of Seymour.

The crash happened on Maple Street around 10:25 p.m.

Only one vehicle was involved.

When officers arrived, the said they found the car off the roadway with the driver still inside.

Rivera was extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was treated on scene by officers and EMS personnel before he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police said he later succumbed to his injuries there.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Maple Street, and while negotiating a curve, the vehicle began to skid into the southbound lane, crossing back into the northbound lane, and then off the right side of the road where the vehicle struck a tree,” Seymour police said.

State police are helping with the investigation.

