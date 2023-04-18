Police: ‘Does everyone know it is a $450 fine’ to pass a stopped school bus?

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Waterford police said there seems to be an issue with drivers going around stopped school buses, despite the red flashing lights.

They said Tuesday that it’s been happening near the intersection with Boston Post Road, Route 1, and Willets Avenue.

“Ya know, we normally make a bunch of posts about stopping for school buses at the start of the school year,” Waterford police posted to social media. “It’s late April people!”

Police said many drivers who head east toward New London have been just driving by the flashing red lights “like they have a special permit or something.”

They pointed out that no such permit exists.

“We have been out there stopping cars for this violation and it is happening daily at this location,” Waterford police said. “Does everyone know it is a $450 fine to the State of Connecticut for this? More importantly how dangerous it is for the kids?”

The police department sought to remind people that Route 1 is not a divided highway.

“Everyone must stop for the school buses when lights are flashing,” it wrote. “We will be there more often.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.