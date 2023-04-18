Contests
Police: Man charged for participating in Simsbury ‘vehicle takeover’

Tyler Bingham.
Tyler Bingham.(Simsbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges for his involvement in a “vehicle takeover” in Simsbury last month, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened in town on March 25 around 11:40 p.m.

Around 200 drivers went through Simsbury, revving engines and doing donuts, police said.

A Simsbury officer tried stopping one of the drivers. They swerved their car and revved the engine before taking off, police said.

“Based on the circumstances, the officer did not engage the vehicle in pursuit but did continue to investigate and through that investigation was able to identify the vehicle’s operator as Tyler Bingham,” said Simsbury police.

Bingham, 21, turned himself in to police on Monday. He was charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, failure to drive in proper lane, and traveling unreasonably fast.

Police said Bingham was released on a $500 bond and is due in court on May 17.

Simsbury police said they are still trying to identify more drivers who were involved. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-658-3100.

