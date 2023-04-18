Contests
Restaurants offer Tax Day specials

Tax Day is April 18, 2023.
Tax Day is April 18, 2023.(MGN)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFSB) - While taxpayers may lament filing on Tax Day, they may like the deals that come with it.

Here are some of the incentives being offered to take the edge off the stress of filing those returns:

  • Boston Market - Half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a drink and a cookie for $10.40.
  • The Cheesecake Factory - $10.40 off $50 for all takeout orders with the promo code TAXDAY1040 at checkout. Orders can be placed through its website or DoorDash.
  • Hooters - Three $10.40 meals, $2 draft pints of Blue Moon and $4 Long Island iced teas.
  • Kona Ice - Free shaved ice.
  • Krispy Kreme - Customers who purchase an assorted or original glazed dozen at regular price will only pay the sales tax on a second original glazed dozen.
  • Red Robin - 10 percent off egift and plastic gift card purchases made on its website until April 23 at 11:59 p.m.
  • Wayback Burgers - 18 percent off orders through the restaurant’s app.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

