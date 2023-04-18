South Windsor High School dismissing early due to threat

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor High School is dismissing early because of a threat.

School officials sent an automated message to parents and guardians on Tuesday morning.

They said there was no reason to think the threat was credible, but the investigation was expected to take hours.

Buses were said to be on the way.

In the meantime, school officials said parents could pick their children up at the former Wapping Elementary School on Ayers Road.

Channel 3 reached out to both school officials and police for more information.

