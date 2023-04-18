Contests
Southwest Airlines pause impacts flights at Bradley Airport

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought departures to a standstill across the U.S earlier Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Southwest Airlines requested that the Federal Aviation Administration pause its airlines departures across the country on Tuesday morning.

That included those from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

A short time later, however, the FAA said the pause was fully canceled. It also clarified that the cause for the pause was a technical issue.

The FAA asked travelers to contact Southwest for more.

Southwest, meanwhile, responded to angry travelers by way of its own Twitter account.

“Technical errors are unexpected and inconvenient for all, and you have our sincere apologies,” the airline told one customer. “We appreciate your feedback and assure you the appropriate team has been made aware.”

It told another customer that it implemented the ground stop as a result of “intermittent issues that were experienced.”

Service has since resumed.

