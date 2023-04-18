Southwest Airlines pause impacts flights at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Southwest Airlines requested that the Federal Aviation Administration pause its airlines departures across the country on Tuesday morning.

That included those from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

A short time later, however, the FAA said the pause was fully canceled. It also clarified that the cause for the pause was a technical issue.

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.



At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.



The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

The FAA asked travelers to contact Southwest for more.

Southwest, meanwhile, responded to angry travelers by way of its own Twitter account.

“Technical errors are unexpected and inconvenient for all, and you have our sincere apologies,” the airline told one customer. “We appreciate your feedback and assure you the appropriate team has been made aware.”

It told another customer that it implemented the ground stop as a result of “intermittent issues that were experienced.”

Service has since resumed.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.