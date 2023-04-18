Contests
Two arrested following school fight in Middletown

By Marc Robbins
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - School fights are sparking concern in Middletown.

Police made arrests in connection to a fight at the middle school on Monday. Video of that fight is circulating on social media.

Middletown police said there was a disturbance in the cafeteria at Beman Middle School.

No one was seriously hurt, but police were called and two people were arrested.

One Middletown middle school mother who didn’t want to be identified talked about what her sons witnessed at school.

“He tells me he sees fights on a daily basis. Fights between students, mainly in the hallways. Kids smashing faces and heads against the floor, against walls. Children going to the hospital,” the mother said.

Joey “Fresh” Pelkey knows the community. He is a Middletown native and barber who wants to reach the kids before the violence does.

“I think it’s who’s gotta impress the other person or who’s got to one up the next person,” Pelkey said.

“I mean obviously parents don’t want to see violence in the schools. But I don’t think they have a good resolution on how to fix it,” said the Middletown mother. “I don’t know but he stays out of it so I’m thankful that he hasn’t gotten hurt.”

Middletown police said the school is looking into action against those involved.

When we reached out to the school a spokesperson confirmed the fight happened but could not comment beyond that.

The mother Eyewitness News talked to said school fights are expected to come up during the school board meeting next month.

