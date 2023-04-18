Two more students arrested for vandalism at UConn following championship win

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Two more people are facing charges after they caused damage on UConn’s campus following the men’s basketball team’s championship win.

Both individuals are UConn students, the school said.

Authorities said Justin Tatsapaugh, 20, hit a marked UConn police vehicle with a metal pole. He caused over $2,500 in damage to the vehicle.

“Tatsapaugh also threw multiple metal chairs against the glass windows of the Student Union dining area in an attempt to damage them,” UConn police said. “Crowds of bystanders were gathered around Tatsapaugh during these acts and were placed at risk of injury by his actions.”

His actions were caught on surveillance video and social media, police said.

Tatsapaugh, of New Hartford, was charged with criminal mischief first-degree, breach of peace second-degree, and reckless endangerment second-degree. He was released on a $3,000 bond.

Police said Jose Oliveras Suarez helped a group flip a UConn van outside the Benton Museum of Art.

“A large crowd was gathered around the van and were placed at risk of injury by the group’s actions, and the damage to the van was estimated at $20,020.15,” said UConn police.

Oliveras Suarez’s actions were caught on social media.

Oliveras Suarez, of Hartford, was charged with criminal mischief first-degree, riot first-degree, breach of peace second-degree, and reckless endangerment second-degree. He was released on a $3,000 bond.

Fifteen people were previously charged for their actions during the celebration.

The university said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

“The damage estimate has not yet been finalized because UConn is awaiting invoices on some repair and replacement materials, and continues to find damage at various locations around campus,” the school said.

