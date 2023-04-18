UConn men’s basketball captain Andre Jackson Jr. to enter NBA Draft

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball captain Andre Jackson Jr. will enter the NBA Draft.

Jackson Jr. will still retain his college eligibility.

His decision was confirmed to Channel 3 by UConn Sports Information.

The junior guard was one of the team’s leaders on their national championship run. He averaged 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Huskies this season.

Center Adama Sanogo and guard Jordan Hawkins already declared for the draft.

The 2023 NBA Draft starts Thursday, June 22.

