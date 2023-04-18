Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men’s basketball captain Andre Jackson Jr. to enter NBA Draft

Connecticut's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dunks the ball in front of Providence's Jared Bynum (4),...
Connecticut's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dunks the ball in front of Providence's Jared Bynum (4), Alyn Breed (0) and Ed Croswell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Evan Sobol and Joe Zone
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball captain Andre Jackson Jr. will enter the NBA Draft.

Jackson Jr. will still retain his college eligibility.

His decision was confirmed to Channel 3 by UConn Sports Information.

The junior guard was one of the team’s leaders on their national championship run. He averaged 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Huskies this season.

Center Adama Sanogo and guard Jordan Hawkins already declared for the draft.

The 2023 NBA Draft starts Thursday, June 22.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Grajalez was charged with murdering his girlfriend in Hartford on April 16, according to...
Hartford police identify man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death
William Vanderpoel is accused of burglarizing a home in Glastonbury while a woman locked...
Woman locks herself in bedroom to avoid burglar in Glastonbury
Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Apr. 18. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: Briefly feeling like April before trending to June-like levels!
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the line to win the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany,...
Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
Boston Marathon Monday - file
VIDEO: 127th Boston Marathon kicks off on Monday