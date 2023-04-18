Video captures black bear enter car at Barkhamsted home

BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) – Video captured a black bear enter a car at a Barkhamsted home.

The home surveillance video was sent in to Channel 3 by Angela Skornia.

After opening the back door and crawling inside, the bear got out, walked around and entered through the driver door.

The bear then sits in the driver’s seat.

For information on how to stay safe and bear aware you can visit DEEP’s website here.

