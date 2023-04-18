Contests
Video captures black bear enter car at Barkhamsted home

Home surveillance video shows a bear enter a car at a Barkhamsted home.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) – Video captured a black bear enter a car at a Barkhamsted home.

The home surveillance video was sent in to Channel 3 by Angela Skornia.

After opening the back door and crawling inside, the bear got out, walked around and entered through the driver door.

The bear then sits in the driver’s seat.

For information on how to stay safe and bear aware you can visit DEEP’s website here.

