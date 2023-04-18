Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

When do online threats become a crime? Supreme Court hears case

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - How bad does an online threat need to be before you can be charged with a crime? A convicted stalker in Colorado says his online posts should be protected by the first amendment.

Attorney Paul Cassell said Coles Whalen was a rising local artist in Colorado, but her career was cut short after Billy Raymond Counterman sent hundreds of un-responded-to messages. Several messages conveyed to Whalen that she was under surveillance, like “Was that you in the White Jeep?” Counterman asking Whalen to tell her friend to “get lost,” and “A fine display with your partner.”

“Essentially Coles had to give up her career as a stage performer because she didn’t know where the bad guy was, whether he would be out there in the audience, whether he’d be coming to attack her,” Cassell said.

Despite being blocked on social media several times, Counterman made new profiles and sent messages such as “Die. Don’t need you.” Counterman was ultimately convicted of stalking and given a four-and-a-half year sentence.

“The hundreds of communications that were sent to Coles Whalen would have been construed by a reasonable person to be threatening,” Cassell said. “There were references to her dying and things like that.”

Colorado law dictates threat speech is tested “objectively,” basically meaning a reasonable person would consider it threatening. Attorneys supporting Counterman said his speech should be protected under the First Amendment because Counterman himself did not intend those posts to be threatening.

“Billy Ray Counterman is diagnosed with a mental illness, and believed that he was having a two-way conversation with the target of his communications, who was actually not responding to him at all,” Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) attorney Gabe Walters said.

Some free speech advocates said it is dangerous to allow the government do decide what constitutes a threat.

“The right to speak is going to go out the window,” constitutional law attorney John Whitehead said. “We’re moving into an Orwellian type state where the thought police are going to control.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments from both sides Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Grajalez was charged with murdering his girlfriend in Hartford on April 16, according to...
Hartford police identify man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death
William Vanderpoel is accused of burglarizing a home in Glastonbury while a woman locked...
Woman locks herself in bedroom to avoid burglar in Glastonbury
Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Apr. 18. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: Briefly feeling like April before trending to June-like levels!
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
‘Like an earthquake’: NYC parking garage partially collapses
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin
FILE - A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022, in San Francisco. Netflix is poised to...
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement.
Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address bonds out after surrendering
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims