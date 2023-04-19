Contests
BeanZ and Co. in Avon gets ready for new location

BeanZ and Co. gets ready for unexpected move
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AVON, CT (WFSB) - BeanZ and Co. brewed something new in Avon as the inclusive café moved locations.

Best friends and business partner duo, Noelle Alix and Kim Morrison believed their mission was more than serving coffee and food.

“Both of us have daughters with down syndrome,” said Alix. “We met at a mother’s group and as they were getting older, we realized the reality of what they would face when they came out of school which is a world that isn’t there for them.”

The two decided to take matters into their own hands and created BeanZ and Co.

Morrison said, “we have a staff of about 5 or 6 with special needs and they’re matched by 5 or 6 adults that support them.”

Over the years, the Avon community commended the café for its inclusivity and acceptance especially customer Gerry Carbone.

“For 37 years, I was a special education teacher and as a retiree I found this place, and I love their mission,” said Carbone.

The staple café on West Main Street had to make the tough decision to pack up and move out.

Alix said, “we couldn’t economically continue to grow our inclusive employment mission in this space.”

The new location will be on East Main Street, and it’ll be a cosmetic copy of BeanZ and Co. and Pasta company but with some upgrades.

“It’s two stories high and has fireplaces on each side, rooms we can put our couches, and chairs to hangout,” Morrison said. “That’s what we want them to do.”

The unexpected move wasn’t the only hurdle. Alix and Morrison faced unexpected financial costs.

The café created a GoFundMe that in 3 days raised over 40,000: https://tinyurl.com/37cearj3

The new café doors are set to open in July.

