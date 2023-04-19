Both sides of I-84 closed in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 Eastbound and Westbound in the area of Exit 30 are shut down for a motor vehicle accident.
State Police say they responded to the area at around 4:25 PM for reports of a rollover collision.
“EMS and the local fire department also responded to the scene as well as Southington Police,” Police said.
Serious injuries have been reported.
I-84 westbound has been shut down at Exit 30 and I-84 eastbound has been shut down at Exit 28.
Police say they are unable to estimate the duration of the closure.
CT Department of Transportation is responding to assist with traffic.
