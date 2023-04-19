Both sides of I-84 closed in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 Eastbound and Westbound in the area of Exit 30 are shut down for a motor vehicle accident.

State Police say they responded to the area at around 4:25 PM for reports of a rollover collision.

“EMS and the local fire department also responded to the scene as well as Southington Police,” Police said.

Serious injuries have been reported.

I-84 westbound has been shut down at Exit 30 and I-84 eastbound has been shut down at Exit 28.

Police say they are unable to estimate the duration of the closure.

CT Department of Transportation is responding to assist with traffic.

Highway East and West Closed (Kristin Andros)

