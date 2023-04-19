Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Both sides of I-84 closed in Southington

By Nina Pezzello
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 Eastbound and Westbound in the area of Exit 30 are shut down for a motor vehicle accident.

State Police say they responded to the area at around 4:25 PM for reports of a rollover collision.

“EMS and the local fire department also responded to the scene as well as Southington Police,” Police said.

Serious injuries have been reported.

I-84 westbound has been shut down at Exit 30 and I-84 eastbound has been shut down at Exit 28.

Police say they are unable to estimate the duration of the closure.

CT Department of Transportation is responding to assist with traffic.

Highway East and West Closed
Highway East and West Closed(Kristin Andros)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 19. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
School staff checked voicemails this morning that contained a message of a threat.
South Windsor High School dismisses early due to threat
Pictured left to right: Justin Tatsapaugh and Jose Oliveras Suarez.
Two additional UConn students arrested for vandalism following championship win
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Fire on West Avon Road.
Large fire shuts down road in Avon
Police investigate string of car break-ins in Windsor Locks
Police investigating string of car break-ins in Windsor Locks
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 19. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
The Transportation Department is trying to pressure airlines to adopt family-friendly policies.
I-Team: Which airlines provide family seating at no additional cost, and which ones don’t