HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut is in strong financial shape but there are restrictions on the money to spend.

The finance committee has been meeting behind closed doors regarding tax cuts.

Lawmakers are faced with crafting a two year state budget.

Governor Lamont released his plan in February. Connecticut has a large surplus and rainy day fund, and Lamont is promising tax cuts.

The finance committee’s budget includes tax cuts, specifically reducing the amount for lower income families earning up to 20K and middle class up to 100K.

The earned income tax credit has also been increased to 45 percent, and the business corporate tax will sunset in 2025.

Lawmakers approved a spending cap which requires paying down pension debt.

The appropriations budget which came out Tuesday had far less money for UConn, no wage increases or benefits for caregivers, and free school lunch which the Governor extended until the end of the school year will not be as permanent as many were hoping.

“These meals affect families. Families felt there were more economically secure when they had universal school meals”, said Lucy Nolan from School Meals 4 All CT.

“With these record surpluses – I think we need to be much more aggressive in what we give back to the average Connecticut taxpayers”, said finance committee Representative Holly Cheeseman.

None of this is final, lawmakers and the Governor will have many conversations and make changes before the general assembly has to vote on the final budget.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.