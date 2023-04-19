Contests
Construction closes major New Haven road for 16 months

Chapel Street construction project
By Matt McFarland
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Part of a major road will be closed for more than a year in downtown New Haven.

A part of Chapel Street is going to be closed for the next 16 months for construction.

While the street closure will cause a small detour for drivers, small businesses owners are concerned about the potential impact the closure would have on them.

One business, Beauty Plus Inc, has been on Chapel Street for nearly 30 years. Owner Mel Hylton says she is not happy about Chapel Street closing.

“We have pick up orders and that impacts us because how can you pick up when you have no way to park,” said Hylton.

In order to give construction crews a safe space to work, Chapel Street from Church to Orange Streets will be closed Eastbound to traffic until summer of 2024.

Back in 2007, a large fire downtown wiped out a good chuck of the block. The new development will include more than 160 apartments, retail space, and parking.

This development means construction, which will lead to lane closures and congestion. That means the parking that was once across from Hylton’s store is now gone, at least for the next 16 months.

Down the block is the Devil’s Gear bike shop. Owner John Brehon said the construction could help bring in more customers.

“That one side of the street is closed, so what it’s doing is forcing everyone to walk down this side of the sidewalk. Sunday it was packed in here because people were like, oh my God, there’s a bike shop,” said Brehon.

The city is reminding folks that while part of the street might be closed to traffic, those businesses on lower Chapel are still open.

Signs for the detour are in place for driers to head down Church, take a right onto Elm, and then a right onto State Street which will bring drivers back to Chapel.

