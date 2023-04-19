Dog walker followed by a coyote

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Town officials posted a sign for all walkers to avoid Jeniam Meadow at Waveny Park.

On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. a dog walker noticed a coyote following closely behind.

Police say that coyotes will display an “escort behavior” when there is a den nearby.

When a domestic dog entered the area, the coyotes became more alert.

A hazing tool is recommended while walking or hiking in any wooded trail.

For any further information, contact New Canaan Animal Control.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.