Dog walker followed by a coyote

Town officials posted a sign to alert walkers and hikers to avoid the area.
Town officials posted a sign to alert walkers and hikers to avoid the area.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Town officials posted a sign for all walkers to avoid Jeniam Meadow at Waveny Park.

On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. a dog walker noticed a coyote following closely behind.

Police say that coyotes will display an “escort behavior” when there is a den nearby.

When a domestic dog entered the area, the coyotes became more alert.

A hazing tool is recommended while walking or hiking in any wooded trail.

For any further information, contact New Canaan Animal Control.

