Dog walker followed by a coyote
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Town officials posted a sign for all walkers to avoid Jeniam Meadow at Waveny Park.
On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. a dog walker noticed a coyote following closely behind.
Police say that coyotes will display an “escort behavior” when there is a den nearby.
When a domestic dog entered the area, the coyotes became more alert.
A hazing tool is recommended while walking or hiking in any wooded trail.
For any further information, contact New Canaan Animal Control.
