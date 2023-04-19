Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Former UConn student sentenced for murder, kidnapping

A former University of Connecticut student was just sentenced after a deadly crime scene in May 2020.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A former University of Connecticut student was sentenced for part of deadly crime spree.

Peter Manfredonia was sentenced on Wednesday in Milford to 55 years for murdering 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele in Derby, and 25 years for the armed kidnapping of Eisele’s girlfriend.

The sentences will be served concurrently, according to court officials.

It started in May 2020 when investigators said Manfredonia killed 62-year-old Ted Demers with a sword in Willington.

They said he then broke into a home, tied up another man and stole his guns and money.

Then, investigators said he drove to Derby where he killed his high school friend, Eisele and kidnapped the girlfriend. He took her on a ride and held her captive for more than seven hours before authorities found her unharmed at a New Jersey rest stop.

After six days on the run, police said they arrested Manfredonia in Maryland.

Manfredonia confessed and accepted a plea deal for the attack in Willington, according to court officials. They also said he pleaded guilty to the killing of Eisele in Derby and the kidnapping of the girlfriend earlier this year.

Following Wednesday’s sentencing, he’s on the docket to be back in court Thursday in Tolland, where he’ll be sentenced on murder, assault, and home invasion charges for the Willington part of the case.

Channel 3 is watching the court proceedings closely and will post updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 19. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: Chilly start, then warming to June-like levels!
School staff checked voicemails this morning that contained a message of a threat.
South Windsor High School dismisses early due to threat
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Pictured left to right: Justin Tatsapaugh and Jose Oliveras Suarez.
Two additional UConn students arrested for vandalism following championship win

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 19. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: Chilly start, then warming to June-like levels!
Police say that this was an isolated incident with no active threat to the public.
Woman in Bristol suffers gunshot wound to the head
The incident happened in Westport around 3 a.m. this morning.
‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle roof, causes serious crash on I-95
A panel met for the first time this morning to create a plan that will make childcare more...
Panel meets to discuss 5-year plan for childcare in Connecticut