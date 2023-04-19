Former UConn student sentenced for murder, kidnapping

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A former University of Connecticut student was sentenced for part of deadly crime spree.

Peter Manfredonia was sentenced on Wednesday in Milford to 55 years for murdering 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele in Derby, and 25 years for the armed kidnapping of Eisele’s girlfriend.

The sentences will be served concurrently, according to court officials.

It started in May 2020 when investigators said Manfredonia killed 62-year-old Ted Demers with a sword in Willington.

They said he then broke into a home, tied up another man and stole his guns and money.

Then, investigators said he drove to Derby where he killed his high school friend, Eisele and kidnapped the girlfriend. He took her on a ride and held her captive for more than seven hours before authorities found her unharmed at a New Jersey rest stop.

After six days on the run, police said they arrested Manfredonia in Maryland.

Manfredonia confessed and accepted a plea deal for the attack in Willington, according to court officials. They also said he pleaded guilty to the killing of Eisele in Derby and the kidnapping of the girlfriend earlier this year.

Following Wednesday’s sentencing, he’s on the docket to be back in court Thursday in Tolland, where he’ll be sentenced on murder, assault, and home invasion charges for the Willington part of the case.

