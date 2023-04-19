Large fire shuts down road in Avon

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A large fire has shut down a road in Avon Wednesday afternoon.

Police said West Avon Road is closed Burnham Road and Country Club Road because of a structure fire.

Authorities confirmed the fire is at 349 West Avon Road.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

“The road will remain closed as fire crews from Avon, Simsbury, Canton, Farmington, and UConn work to put the fire out,” Avon police said.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.