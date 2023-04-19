Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Large fire shuts down road in Avon

Fire on West Avon Road.
Fire on West Avon Road.(Avon Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A large fire has shut down a road in Avon Wednesday afternoon.

Police said West Avon Road is closed Burnham Road and Country Club Road because of a structure fire.

Authorities confirmed the fire is at 349 West Avon Road.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

“The road will remain closed as fire crews from Avon, Simsbury, Canton, Farmington, and UConn work to put the fire out,” Avon police said.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 19. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
Hugo Moraes-DeLima.
Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a Danbury hotel room
School staff checked voicemails this morning that contained a message of a threat.
South Windsor High School dismisses early due to threat
Pictured left to right: Justin Tatsapaugh and Jose Oliveras Suarez.
Two additional UConn students arrested for vandalism following championship win
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Police investigate string of car break-ins in Windsor Locks
Police investigating string of car break-ins in Windsor Locks
Highway East and West Closed
Both sides of I-84 closed in Southington
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 19. Here's the 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth before rain impacts part of the weekend!
The Transportation Department is trying to pressure airlines to adopt family-friendly policies.
I-Team: Which airlines provide family seating at no additional cost, and which ones don’t